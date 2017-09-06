CYCLING: Elder Egner climbs faster and descends further

Witham Wheelers’ now traditional final Tuesday evening event of the season saw a change of scene to Harby Hill.

First off up the hill climb was defending champion Reece Egner who was quickest again, just seven seconds faster than last year in 2min 40sec, with younger brother Adam improving by 14 seconds for second.

Ladies' hill climb champion Tracey George. Photo: Alan East

Simon Cocker improved by 22 seconds to take the first veterans’ prize, from John Pygott and Janes Westwood. Joshua Gibson made a big improvement to 3:22 for first youth rider, from Billy Reed and Josh Kettle.

In a close battle amongst the ladies, Tracey George with 4:09 moved up to first from Carol Milne (4:26), with Julie Clark (4:32) not far behind in her first year cycling.

In the following freewheel contest back down the hill, amd with no westerly wind to help the riders, it was all looking very close as riders were stopping on the last rise before the final drop down into Harby – until Reece Egner sailed by and disappeared towards Harby to win by a big margin, while just 20 metres covered the next four riders.

Results: hill climb – 1 Reece Egner 2:40, 2 Adam Egner 2:49, 3 Robert McAndrew 2:54, 4 Ehren Courtman 3:10, 5 Simon Cocker 3:16, 6 Joshua Gibson 3:22, 7 Gavin Kettle 3:30, 8 John Pygott 3:47, 9 Billy Reed 3:50, 10 James Westwood 3:52, 11 Guy Haws 3:56, 12 Tracey George 4:09, 13 Wayne Searle 4:22, 14 Josh Kettle 4:23, 15 Michael Smalley 4:25, 16 Carol Milne 4:26, 17 Julie Clark 4:32, 18 John Scott 5:19, 19 Evangeline Searle 6:04; freewheel – 1 Reece Egner, 2 Michael Smalley, 3 Adam Egner, 4 James Westwood, 5 Simon Cocker.

l As a wind down from the time trial season, the club has a series of easy, Tuesday evening group rides starting from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. These are just a chance for a ride, usually taking in a lap of the road race course, and then back to the club for a drink and a chat.

Dates: September 12 at 6.45pm, September 19 at 6.30pm, and September 26 at 6.15pm.

Please bring lights as it starts to get darker towards the end of the rides. All welcome.