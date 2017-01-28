CYCLING: Former GB rider Buckle is guest of honour at Witham Wheelers awards night

Witham Wheelers held their annual Dinner and prize presentation at Belton Woods Hotel on Saturday night.

Following a three-course meal and a chance to relax, Tony Mendham introduced this year’s guest of honour Tim Buckle.

Hardy Witham Wheelers tackle Sunday's reliability ride. Photo: Alan East

Tim gave a very entertaining talk under the heading ‘What is Normal’, illustrated by his varied career to date. This includes being a children’s entertainer and actor (incuding appearance on Coronation Street) before turning to cycle racing and representing GB at the Commonwealth Games. He then joined the British Cycling coaching set-up at Youth level where he inspired many young riders over a period of 10 years, before leaving to join the company set up by the famous psychologist Dr Steve Peters.

After the talk Tim, presented the trophies to the 2016 competition winners, announced by Simon Cocker.

Major winners included John Pilgrim for senior TT awards, Adam Egner as multi-event junior winner and Lara Thornhill in the ladies. Mark Bailey won the club person of the year award, voted for by the members on the evening, for his work in organising and running the Go-Ride events for the under-12s.

The final presentation was of flowers to thank the hard work of Christine Edwards and Janet East who have now organised the dinner for far more years than they care to remember.

The evening closed with the usual raffle called by Dave Beckett with this year’s star prize a Tour de France yellow Jersey signed by Chris Froome, which was kindly donated by club life member Rod Ellingworth (Team Sky race director). The lucky winner was Henry Gould.

Awards: G. S. Mallett Senior BAR – John Pilgrim; Handicap BAR – James Westwood; Veteran BAR – Gary Symons; Junior BAR – Adam Egner; John Edwards Juvenile BAR – Ehren Courtman; 100 Mile Cup – Graham McAndrew; K. F. Baker 50 Mile Cup – Gary Symons; 30 Mile Champion Shield – John Pilgrim; 25 Mile Champion Shield – John Pilgrim; Ladies’ Championship 25 Mile Cup – Lara Thornhill; 10 Mile Senior Male Champion Shield – Reece Egner; Ladies’ Championship 10 Mile Shield – Lara Thornhill; 10 Mile Junior Champion Shield – Adam Egner; H. K. James 10 Mile Juvenile Champion Cup – Ehren Courtman; Fastest 25 Mile of the Year Shield – John Pilgrim (51.18); W. Harris 25 Mile Handicap Cup – Lara Thornhill; Fred Branston Three Distance Trophy – Reece Egner; Janet East Ladies’ Three Distance Trophy – Louise George; 10 Mile Male Handicap League Cup – Guy Haws; 10 Mile League Award on scratch – Henry Gould; Juvenile 10 Mile League on Handicap – Joshua Gibson; John Edwards Ladies’ 10 Mile League Cup – Tracey George; Veteran 10 Mile League on Standard – Michael Smalley; Road Race Champion Cup – Martyn Ludlam; Veteran Road Race – Rob Johnson; Jimmy James Circuit Race Cup – Robert McAndrew; Senior Cyclo Cross – Sean East; Junior Cyclo Cross – Adam Egner; Juvenile Cyclo Cross – Robert McAndrew; U12 Cyclo Cross – Jessica East; Don Ray Senior Hill Climb Cup – Reece Egner; Ladies’ Hill Climb – Carol Milne; Junior Hill Climb – Adam Egner; Juvenile Hill Climb – Joshua Gibson; Veteran Hill Climb – Matthew Kingston-Lee; Freewheel – James Westwood; PedalPushers Open 10 Memorial Cup – Reece Egner; Dave Chantry Memorial Trophy Open 25 – John Pilgrim; Tourist Trophy – Jason McColl and David Sharp; Most Improved Rider – Henry Gould; Merit Trophy – Llewey Byrne; Jade Ostler Young Personality – Joshua Gibson; Jack O’Connor Club Person of the Year – Mark Bailey.

l An early morning frost cleared any fuzzy heads from the night before as a healthy turnout of riders tackled the Wheelers’ third reliability ride of the winter on Sunday, a 39-mile hilly route out into the Vale of Belvoir.

Riders: Stephen Garton, David Crook, Mike Kappen, Mick Smith, Bill Harrison, Tracey George, John Clifton, John Hill, Gerry Taylor, Cameron McRae, M. Kappen, Ian Metcalfe, Paul Green, Henry Gould, Guy Haws, John Farmer, Tony Mendham, Russ Openshaw, Steve Barrell, Jim Lee, Fave Edlin, Martyn Ludlam, Julie Clark, Matt Pennifold, Ian Rayson, Ehren Courtman, Harry Browning.

This Sunday’s ride is a 45-mile undulating route out to Colston Bassett, with a shorter ride available for the less ambitious.

The first group will leave Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane at 9am.