CYCLING: Good turnout for second Witham Wheelers 10

Week two of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile TT league saw another great turnout of 45 riders, with the usual mix of abilities.

Conditions were again dry but a cold, easterly breeze was not helpful to speed.

There was a really close battle for fastest rider on the evening, with Karl Baillie (Giant Wattbike) 22min 3sec just beating Reece Egner by two seconds, with Alistair Golby (Cambridge Uni) a further second adrift.

First lady was Lara Thornhill and Joshua Gibson was the fastest of the youth riders.

On handicap, there were some significant improvements with Julie Clark leading the way and Cameron McRae not far behind. For the veterans, it looks like another long season trying to catch up with Michael Smalley.

Signing on at Grantham Cricket Club on Tuesday is from 6pm, with the first rider to start at 6.45pm. All welcome.

Results: 1 Karl Baillie 22:03, 2 Reece Egner 22:05 PB, 3 Alistair Golby 22:06 PB, 4 John Pilgrim 22:59, 5 Adam Egner 23:21, 6 Henry Gould 24:36, 7 Stephen Hobday 24:42, 8 Simon Cocker 25:01, 9 Steven Perks 25:03 PB, 10 Michael Smalley 25:07, 11 Chris Pugh 25:48, 12 Matthew Kingston-Lee 25:50, 13 Dave Strickson 26:07, 14 Robert Keep 26:28 PB, 15 Mark Bailey 26:30, 16 Tom Feeley 26:39 PB, 17 Chris Masters 26:40 PB, 18 Tony Hardenberg 26:44, 19 Ehren Courtman 26:45, 20 Gary Tudbury 26:51, 21 Lara Thornhill 27:39, 22 Cameron McRae 27:44 PB, 23 Tim Fletcher 28:00, 24 Robert Bristow 28:01, 25 Richard Manton 28:04, 26 Raymond McCaughey 28:19, 27 Kyle Fisher 28:31, 28 Sophie Hunt 28:34 PB, 29 Wayne Searle 28:35, 30 Gavin Kettle 28:40 PB, 31 Chris Crawford 29:10, 32 Guy Haws 29:24, 33 Tracey George 29:33, 34 Bill Harrison 29:37 PB, 35 Natalie Eastaugh 29:39, 36 Phil Gibson 29:43 PB, 37 Mick Smith 29:50 PB, 37 Phil Smith 29:50, 39 Joshua Gibson 30:45, 40 Julie Clark 31:05 PB, 41 Joanna McGrath 32:07 PB, 42 Eleanor Crawford 32:16, 43 Vicky Safarris 32:35, 44 Isobel Hobday 33:26 PB, 45 Joshua Kettle 33:29.

l Wheeler John Pilgrim just missed out on a personal best in his first 10TT of the season on the City Road Club course at South Cave, Hull.

Despite difficult conditions, John still pulled out a 19:51 on the notoriously superfast course, with the winner recording a stunning 18:12!