CYCLING: Grantham junior Egner is first junior in road race

Witham Wheelers junior rider Adam Egner travelled to Castle Bytham to take part in the end of season NCRA Series category 3/4 road race on Sunday.

The sun broke out and it was a good day for racing, despite the wind. The four lap 40-mile race began and within the first two laps Adam made a couple of attempts to breakaway from the bunch, but it was clear that no such moves were going to stay away.

After this, Adam decided to rest up in the bunch for the final sprint up the finishing climb. It came to the final lap, and a bunch gallop was inevitable. One rider broke off the front with about a mile to go and managed to hold on by a couple of metres for the win.

As far as the bunch sprint was concerned, Adam took it out early up the climb, and managed to hold on for third overall and first junior – a great result for his last road race of the season.

On Saturday, in the 2/3 category 70-mile road race at Lutterworth, promoted by Leicester Forest CC, Wheelers Lewey Byrne and Martin Ludlam continued their good form this season with 10th and 11th places respectively in a good quality field.

l A trio of Wheelers rode Mapperley CC’s 25-mile time trial in the Vale of Belvoir on Sunday.

The course was shortened to 23.5 miles due to roadworks.

In a good quality field, James Westwood was 29th in 56min 45sec, Tony Hardenberg 50th in 1.02.43 and Louise George 54th in 1.04.21.