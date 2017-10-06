CYCLING: Grantham riders go off-road at Sleaford

Grantham riders took part in the latest round of the Lincs Cyclo-cross League held at Sleaford Rugby Club on Sunday.

On a flat site, an interesting course had been constructed, making use of natural wooded areas and using a digger to create small climbs and run-ups, with a sand-pit thrown in for good measure.

Heavy overnight rain meant condition were quite slippery early on but not too muddy, and it got drier as the day wore on.

Despite the damp conditions early on, there was a good turnout of 50 riders in the under-12s and Amy Kolbert was the best Witham Wheelers rider again with 15th overall (4th girl), Joshua Lane 30th, Sam Grundy 34th, Isla Kolbert 37th (10th girl).

In the veterans’ race, there was another big turnout of 88 riders with Paul Conneely (VC Veldrijden) best local rider in 31st (7th Vet 50), with Simon Cocker dropping back to 50th (17th Vet 50) after a couple of early falls, and Graham McAndrew 71st (41st Vet 40) and Dave Miller 73rd (7th Vet 60).

Reece Egner was 12th in the senior race, with Robert MacAndrew (MI racing) 15th just in front of Adam Egner.

This Sunday it is over to South Ormsby in the Lincolnshire Wolds for the next round, promoted by Alford Wheelers.