CYCLING: Grantham riders tackle Tour of the Wolds

Grantham riders Peter Cocker, Karl Baillie and Steve Young (Giant Rutland Wattbike Team) rode the Tour of the Wolds at Louth on Sunday.

The second round of the HSBC Spring Cup over 102 miles featured 150 riders, including all the top UK-based professional riders.

The pace was on from the start with well over 25 miles covered in the first hour as the race headed up the Wolds to Caistor, and the combination of the hills and string cross winds meant that more than half the field was already in trouble and dropped from the main bunch.

Peter and Karl were holding their position well in the main bunch and were still in contention after three laps of the 15-mile circuit as the bunch turned back towards Louth with only 50 riders left in the field.

Then the JLT Condor team went to the front and split the bunch in the strong cross winds and after 70 miles Peter and Karl were finally dropped, and entering Louth only 21 riders were left to tackle eight laps of the finishing two-mile town centre circuit.

The race was won by Austarlian Brenton Jones (JLT Condor).

l The first week of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league saw a great turnout of 46 riders, including a real mix of novice and experienced riders, young and old, male and female, with a good representation from Belvoir Tri Club.

A stong westerly wind frustrated, although there were still some personal best times on the evening, showing the benefit of a winter’s training.

Quickest rider on the evening by almost two minutes was Karl Baillie (Giant Rutland Wattbike) in a rapid 22min 18sec. Second was Adam Egner in 24:14 with junior Robert McAndrew making a big two-and-a-half minute improvement to 24:38. Last years scratch league winner Henry Gould was back in fourth on 25:02 with Stephen Hobday first of the veterans in 25:13.

Louise George was the fastest lady in 28:28 whilst Joshua Gibson was quickest youth rider in 31:36.

Signing on at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane is from 6pm on Tuesday with the first rider to start at 6.45pm.

Results: 1 Karl Baillie 22:18, 2 Adam Egner 24:14, 3 Robert McAndrew 24:38 PB, 4 Henry Gould 25:02, 5 Stephen Hobday 25:13, 6 Matt Broad 25:15, 7 Mick Egner 25:19, 8 Simon Cocker 25:25, 9 Michael Smalley 25:44, 10 Ehren Courtman 26:05, 11 Chris Pugh 26:16, 12 Dave Strickson 26:25, 13 Matthew Kingston-Lee 26:26, 14 Graham McAndrew 26:44, 15 Tony Hardenberg 27:10, 16 Tom Feeley 27:12 PB, 17 Gary Tudbury 27:15, 18 Mark Wilson 27:20, 19 Steven Perks 28:09, 20 Raymond McCaughey 28:10 PB, 21 Richard Manton 28:19, 22 Louise George 28:28, 23 Dave Miller 28:47, 24 Gavin Kettle 28:53, 25 Sophie Hunt 28:54 PB, 26 Kyle Fisher 29:00, 27 Nev Chamberlain 29:25, 28 Cameron McRae 29:29, 29 Chris Crawford 29:35, 30 Bill Harrison 29:45 PB, 31 Tracey George 29:51, 32 Guy Haws 30:01, 33 Wayne Searle 30:12, 34 Phil Smith 30:46, 35 Mick Smith 30:52, 36 Phil Gibson 30:57, 37 Joshua Gibson 31:36, 38 Joanna McGrath 32:54, 39 Eleanor Crawford 33:03, 40 Julie Clark 33:09, 41 Tim Webb 33:35, 42 Isobel Hobday 34:02 PB, 43 Andrea Egner 34:04, 44 Vicky Safarris 34:13, 45 Natalie Eastaugh DNF.