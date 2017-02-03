CYCLING: Icy conditions cause Witham Wheelers some consternation

Witham Wheelers’ fourth reliability ride was a testing 45 miles out into the Vale of Belvoir to Long Clawson on Sunday, returning via Waltham on the Wolds.

Conditions were dry and cold but rain Saturday evening coupled with a hard frost meant a change of route to avoid the icy descent of Denton hill at the start of the ride.

A good turnout of 41 riders tackled the route in four separate ability groups, with everyone achieving their target average speed. Unfortunately, two riders were unable to finish after a small tumble on an icy patch in Redmile, however, no serious injuries and they were soon returned to the headquarters.

This Sunday is a 48-mile undulating route to Castle Bytham. The first group leaves at 9am from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. A shorter route is also available. Full details and route maps are on the Witham Wheelers website. All welcome.

Riders: Bill Harrison, David Crook, John Clifton, Julie Clark, Matt Pennifold, Mick Smith, Suzanne Holdsworth, A. Jones, Dave Miller, Gerry Taylor, Guy Haws, Ian Metcalfe, Ian Rayson, Paul Green, Russell Newman, Steve Pullinger, Tony Hardenberg, Martin Lister, Cameron McRae, Carol Milne, Graham McAndrew, Henry Gould, Louise George, Mark Colclough, Simon Cocker, Tony Mendham, Jed Friskney, Crispin Bridges-Webb, Ehren Courtman, Dave Edlin, Llewey Byrne, Martin Milne, Matthew Kingston-Lee, Robert McAndrew, Russ Openshaw, Tim Booth, Tony Ablewhite, Tony Swaby, Sam Trotter, Matt Knockolds, Sarah Burke.