CYCLING: Local riders perform well in Lincs League ’cross

Have your say

There were some good rides by local riders in the latest round of the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League at Hubbards Hills, Louth.

Joshua Lane was up to 15th in the under-12s and Paul Conneely 23rd in the veterans.

Reece Egner scored his best result of the season with eighth in the seniors, whilst Julie Clarke was 26th overall and leading veteran lady in only her second cyclo-cross race.

Results: U12 – 15 Joshua Lane, 37 Noah Lane; veterans – 23 Paul Conneely (5th vet 50); seniors – 8th Reece Egner, 26 Julie Clarke (4th lady & 1st vet lady).

Four Witham Wheelers took part in the previous week’s round at Scunthorpe.

Results: U12 – 32 Noah Lane; veterans – 30 Paul Conneely (5th vet 50), 35 Llewey Byrne (27th vet 40), 72 Sean East (47th vet 40).