CYCLING: More than 50 riders turn out for Witham Wheelers first reliability ride

The first Witham Wheelers reliability ride of the winter saw a good turn out of 52 riders tackle a reasonably flat course, via Saltby to Waltham on the Wold and back by Harby and Belvoir Castle – with a sting in the tail up Denton hill back to Gorse Lane.

The weather was very mild and dry, tempting quite a few new faces to come along for the 32-mile ride, with all riders meeting their target average speeds, after setting of in four separate ability groups, before returning to Grantham Cricket Club for a welcome hot drink and cake.

This Sunday it’s a slightly longer route of 41 miles to Whissendine, with the first group leaving the cricket club on Gorse Lane at 9.30am. All welcome. Full details on the club website.

Taking part were John Scott, Stephen Ganton, Phil Holmes, Russell Newman, Bill Harrison, Vicky Saffaris, Allen Stout, Suzanne Holdsworth, Dave Beckett, Tracey George, John Clifton, Tim Webb, Stephen Wells, John Hill, Fiona Kolbert, Adrian Dickinson, Steve Pullinger, Dave Miller, M. Kappen, Ian Metcalfe, Tony Hardenberg, James Westwood, Paul Green, Phil Johnson, Tracey Sharp, Henry Gould, P. Doyle, F. Rowe, Jason McGill, Guy Haws, Chris Carter, Jack Wilson, James Shaw, Carol Milne, Simon Cocker, Mark Bailey, Graham McAndrew, Tony Mendham, Mark Colclough, Louise George, Lara Thornhill, Harry Edwards, Tim Booth, Russ Openshaw, Steve Barrell, Tony Ablewhite, Llewey Byrne, Matthew Kingston-Lee, Chris Sammler, Robert McAndrew, Martin Milne, Crispin Bridges-Webb.