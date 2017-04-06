CYCLING: Reece brothers boss Witham Wheelers time trial season opener

Witham Wheelers club time trial season opened with the traditional 10-mile two-up, held in calm and relatively warm conditions for the time of year.

A reasonable entry saw quite a few from Belvoir Tri Club joining in to test their cycling skills.

Quickest riders on the evening were the Egner brothers in a rapid 22min 22sec, more than two minutes ahead of multi-sport duo Matthew Kingston-Lee and Stephen Hobday in 24:38.

Results: 1 Reece Egner/Adam Egner 22:22, 2 Matthew Kingston-Lee/Stephen Hobday 24:38, 3 Henry Gould/Ehren Courtman 24:50, 4 Mark Bailey/Simon Cocker 25:17, 5 Dave Strickson/Michael Smalley 25:29, 6 Mark Wilson/Chris Masters 26:01, 7 Rick Manton/Ray McCaughey 26:54, 8 Natalie Eastaugh/Chris Pugh 27:13, 9 Gary Tudbury 27:46, 10 Wayne Searle/Oliver Wood 28:36, 11 Kyle Fisher/Matt Broad 28:38, 12 Nev Chamberlain 28:51, 13 Joshua Gibson/Phil Gibson 29:45, 14 Guy Haws 30:33, 15 Mick Smith 31:27, 16 Isobel Hobday/Joshua Kettle 33:15, 17 Vicky Safaris/Tracey George 33:15, 18 Gemma Roit 34:41.

The first round of the club’s 10-mile individual time trial league begins on Tuesday evening, with the best 12 of 16 rounds to count, with three separate competitions for fastest rider, handicap, veterans, ladies, juniors and juveniles – so something for everyone.

Sign on to race after 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. First rider starts at 6.45pm.

For course details etc, visit www.withamwheelers.co.uk

l Wheelers youngsters Ehren Courtman, Adam Egner and Reece Egner rode Alford Wheelers 25 at the weekend.

It was a windy day, with headwind on the outward leg, and the lumpy course proved tough to all 30 riders taking part.

Fastest Wheeler was Reece Egner in 57:48 for third overall and first Espoir. Next was Adam Egner in 1:04:05 as fastest junior and 14th overall, ahead of second-placed junior Ehren Courtman in 1:11:30 (22nd).

l Local riders from the Giant Store Rutland Wattbike team put in strong performances at the weekend in the Coalville Wheelers National B road race over eight laps of a 10-mile rolling circuit.

With a full field of 80 riders, the pace was high throughout with an average race speed of more than 26mph.

After some early short-lived breaks, Peter Cocker escaped with three other riders on lap two. They were joined by three more riders and, with his Giant team-mates helping disrupt the chase from the bunch, the lead steadily grew to more than two minutes.

Rory Townsend (Bike Channel Canyon) was the strongest in the the uphill drag to the finish as Peter finished in sixth place, his legs finally giving out with a couple of miles to go. Team-mate Adam Gascoigne broke away from the chasing bunch with a lap to go to finish seventh, whilst Steve Young and Paul Cox finished safely in the bunch.