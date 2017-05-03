CYCLING: Reece rides to top spot in latest Witham Wheelers 10

Week four of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league saw dry conditions but another cold northerly breeze knocked the edge of the speed for most riders, although there was another good field of 42 riders.

Reece Egner returned to top spot in 22min 25sec but John Pilgrim closed the gap, just 14 seconds adrift, and junior Adam Egner third in 23:46. Lara Thornhill proved the strongest of the ladies in 27:27, with Natalie Eastaugh (29:17) second and Carol Milne (29:20) not far back in third. Josh Gibson was fastest youth rider in 30:11.

Another youth rider, Josh Kettle, took this week’s handicap award with a 32-second improvement. Phil Smith was not far back on 22 seconds, just beating Eleanor Crawford by one second.

The veteran competition had a familiar look with Michael Smalley on +4.08, from Simon Cocker +2.18 and Tony Hardenberg +1.42.

A break from the 10 competition this Tuesday will be a 12-mile circuit TT, starting at the Wyville junction to Saltby, Sproxton, Skillington and back via Ponton Heath. Sign-on as usual at Grantham Cricket club on Gorse Lane after 6pm, with the first rider starting at 6.45pm. All welcome.

Results: 1 Reece Egner 22:25, 2 John Pilgrim 22:39, 3 Adam Egner 23:46, 4 Henry Gould 24:49, 5 Simon Cocker 25:02, 6 Michael Smalley 25:06, 7 Mick Egner 25:12, 8 Matthew Kingston-Lee 25:34, 9 Harry Edwards 25:44, 10 Mark Bailey 26:17, 11 Graham McAndrew 26:21, 12 Chris Pugh 26:27, 13 Chris Masters 26:30 PB, 14 Tony Hardenberg 26:32, 15 Mark Wilson 26:38, 16 Lara Thornhill 27:27, 17 John Pygott 27:39, 18 Ehren Courtman 27:40, 19 Mike Goddard 27:44, 20 Cameron McRae 27:47, 21 Gavin Kettle 28:17 PB, 22 Chris Crawford 28:30, 23 Peter Keenlyside 28:32, 24 Wayne Searle 28:35, 25 Nev Chamberlain 29:10, 26 Natalie Eastaugh 29:17, 27 Carol Milne 29:20, 28 Tracey George 29:27, 29 Phil Smith 29:28, 30 Guy Haws 29:57, 31 Joshua Gibson 30:11, 32 James Cox 30:13, 33 Phil Gibson 30:30, 34 Julie Clark 31:22, 35 Eleanor Crawford 31:55, 36 Joanna McGrath 32:36, 37 Joshua Kettle 32:57 PB, 38 Isobel Hobday 33:23 PB, 39 Vicky Safarris 33:25, 40 Andrea Egner 33:47, 41 Lucy Roberts 33:59, 42 Evangeline Searle 38:43.

l After many requests, Witham Wheelers will start a series of Sunday social rides, commencing this weekend.

The initial plan is to gauge interest and then make the rides more regularly.

Following the successful pattern of the Saturday rides, the general policy is a distance of 35-45 miles with a delightful café stop. The pace will be social, so generally 13-14.5mph, or paced comfortably according to the group. No-one gets dropped or left behind on these rides.

The Saturday group value fine coffee and cakes and the new Sunday rides will be no different. The rides will depart at 9.30am.

The first ride departure location and venue will be publicised closer to the time via the Witham Wheelers website and Facebook page.