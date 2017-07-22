CYCLING: Veteran ‘tester’ Smalley is quickest Witham Wheeler in Sleaford memorial 25

Have your say

Witham Wheelers veteran Michael Smalley was the best of the club riders in the Sleaford Wheelers Nev Crane Memorial 25-mile time trial on the Sleaford-Osbournby-Donington course, recording 1hr 2min 59sec.

Louise George had the most profitable day. taking the ladies’ second prize in 1:07:03.

The race was won by Dan Barnett (Team Bottrill) in 53.18

Other Wheelers: 42 Graham McAndrew 1:06:49, 46 Anthony Chamberlain 1:08:17, 47 Anthony Hardenberg 1:08:30.

Also riding was Robert McAndrew (Team Jewson-MI Racing-Poly Pipe-McCann) who finished 25th in 1:01:45.

The third and final round of the club circuit time trial competition took place on Tuesday night over two laps from Gorse Lane to Croxton Kerrial, Saltby and back, finishing at Hungerton.

A stiff easterly breeze made for a tough return leg to Hungerton but didn’t slow Reece Egner, making his return to racing after a cracking his elbow six weeks ago, as he won in 36:58. Karl Baillie wasn’t far behind in 37:13, with John Pilgrim third in 37:47.

Louise George was first of the ladies in 44:38, from Sophie Hunt 47:17 and Tracey George 49:26.

Results: men – 1 Reece Egner 36:58, 2 Karl Baillie 37:13, 3 John Pilgrim 37:47, 4 Adam Egner 39:01, 5 Matthew Kingston-Lee 40:49, 6 Simon Cocker 41:34, 7 Mick Egner 41:52, 8 Michael Smalley 41:54, 9 Tony Hardenberg 44:01, 10 John Pygott 45:06, 11 Dave Herd 45:36, 12 Gary Tudbury 46:22, 13 Nev Chamberlain 46:45, 14 Bill Harrison 47:18, 15 Phil Smith 47:43, 16 Wayne Searle 48:05, 17 Jeremy Clay 50:10; ladies – 1 Louise George 44:38, 2 Sophie Hunt 47:17, 3 Tracey George 49:26, 4 Julie Clark 52:20, 5 Victoria Saffaris 53:02, 6 Andrea Egner 55:25, 7 Evangeline Searle 1:00:20.

Based on cumulative time over the three distances (12, 24.1 and 16.3 miles), Louise George (2:31:09) is the winner of the ladies’ competition and John Pilgrim the men’s in 2:03:55.

Tuesday is the next round of the 10-mile TT league. Register to ride after 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. First rider starts at 6.45pm. All welcome.