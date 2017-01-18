CYCLING: Wheelers turn out in numbers despite forecast

With heavy rain forecast for Sunday morning, there was still a good turnout of 27 riders for the second Witham Wheelers reliability ride.

The forecast turned out to be overly pessimistic and although it did rain at times, conditions certainly could have been worse.

A good breeze and the rolling nature of the course out to Whissendine, plus a few punctures, did however make for quite a challenging ride, but most riders did make it round in their target time.

Taking part were Stephen Ganton, Russell Newman, Bill Harrison, Suzanne Holdsworth, Tracey George, John Hill, Ian Metcalfe, Tony Hardenberg, Paul Green, Henry Gould, Guy Haws, Carol Milne, Simon Cocker, Graham McAndrew, Tony Mendham, Louise George, Matthew Kingston-Lee, Chris Sammler, Robert McAndrew, Martin Milne, Crispin Bridges-Webb, Julie Clark, Matt Pennifold, Ian Rayson, Dave Strickson and Ehren Cortman.

This Sunday is a 39-mile route out into the Vale of Belvoir to Long Clawson and back. First group leaves at 9am from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. All welcome.