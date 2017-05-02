CYCLING: Witham Wheeler Courtman finishes sixth in Lincs League opener

Ehren Courtman represented the Witham Wheelers in the first TLI Lincs League road race of the season, held by Barton Wheelers CC on their Deepdale circuit, in the shadows of the Humber Bridge.

The 60 riders were split into four groups, each setting off after a short time delay.

At the start of lap two, a small group one were consumed by the larger group two, with Ehren positioning himself well, taking his turn on the front when the pace dictated it.

Group three and four merged at the start of lap six and started to work together to chase down the front runners.

On lap seven, Ehren covered a move at the front and found himself in a breakaway of four riders. However, this only lasted half a lap and group one/two crossed the line for the final lap with a lead of just 40 seconds.

The race came together with less than half a mile to go with the front of group two just managing to cross the line first, with Ehren coming in sixth.

Ehren said: “ I gave everything in the final push and I am well happy with sixth.”