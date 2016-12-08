CYCLING: Witham Wheeler Llewey puts in good ride at Midlands Championships

The Midlands Cyclo-Cross Championships this year were held at Darley Moor with more than 500 riders taking part in the various categories.

Darley Moor, infamous for having its own micro-climate of doom, was unusually bright and dry, however, it was nonetheless Baltic by temperature.

The course, as always dictated by the geography of the terrain available, was flat and grassy, with a short stretch of tarmac and the additional feature of ‘The Bank’, which was used to great effect by the course designers to create some drama and a short sharp run-up for all. The rest of the course was relatively twisty with the addition of hurdles on the flat near the pit area.

Due to the enormous field sizes in the adult races, an additional out-and-back ‘grass time trial’ section had to be added to spread out the riders and lengthen the lap to help with timekeeping.

The veterans saw almost 180 riders take to the start in what was a very competitive category.

Witham Wheeler Llewey Byrne, in his first season of cross, produced a good ride for 57th overall and 25th in his category (40+ male).

completing 6 laps in 50.41.

In the senior race, Robert McAndrew finished 70th overall (19th junior).

n Not so many club riders as usual made the long journey up to Winterton showground for the latest round of the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League last Sunday.

Conditions were relatively dry on what is a fast, fairly flat grass field-based course.

In the veterans’ race, Paul Conneely came out as the top club performer in 21st place overall (6th vet 50), Dave Moulds (15th Vet 50) was 40th, and Llewey Byrne did well to finish 60th as his run of bad luck continued, with a broken chain on the second lap costing him six minutes.

The league resumes this weekend with the Lindsey Roads event, near Binbrook, on Sunday.