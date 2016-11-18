CYCLING: Witham Wheelers contest ’cross at Spa

Ostlers Plantation at Woodhall Spa was the lastest venue for the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League on Sunday.

It is a popular course which always attracts big fields as the riders enjoy the mix of technical tracks through the woods and a series of exciting ups and downs. Despite the heavy rain the previous day, the course had dried out well, leaving only a few muddy areas.

The veterans field saw 96 riders take to the start line, with Martin Kennedy (Ellmore factory Racing) taking the win. Llewey Byrne was the top club rider again, just getting into the top 10 after a real battle as only 14 seconds separated seventh to 12th places at the end.

Results: 1 Martin Kennedy, 10 Llewey Byrne, 29 Dave Moulds (7th Vet 50), 50 Simon Cocker 48.47 (16th Vet 50), 70 Graham McAndrew.

The senior race was won by Mark Cotton (VC Lincoln), whilst Wheeler Robert McAndrew held on for 22nd (3rd Junior), despite a heavy crash after he became airborne over one of the small hillocks – luckily nothing was broken.

Next week the league moves on to Bardney, using the farmland around the site of the old abbey.