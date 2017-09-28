CYCLING: Witham Wheelers contest opening round of cyclo-cross league

Witham Wheelers took part in the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League at a new venue at Crowland on Sunday.

It was promoted by Spalding CC on a fast, flat parkland course with several trips into a ditch and some tricky sections through the trees to give some added interest.

Witham Wheelers were well represented in the 15-minute under-12s race, with a great ride by Amy Kolbert for 12th overall (3rd girl).

Others: 22 Sam Grundy, 26 Joshua Lane, 30 Noah Lane, 32 Isla Kolbert, 41 Max Kolbert.

In the veterans’ 40-minute race, Simon Cocker produced his best ride for many years for 22nd overall (7th Vet 50+), with Paul Conneely, now riding for VC Veldrijden, dropping back to 28th (9th Vet 50+) after some mechanical issues. Graham McAndrew picked up well after a slow start for 48th (24th Vet 40+) and Dave Miller was 60th (6th Vet 60+)

In the 50-minute senior race, Reece Egner just missed out on a top 10 position by a second, finishing 11th, with brother Adam not far behind in 14th

The next round is at Sleaford Rugby Club on Sunday.