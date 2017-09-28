CYCLING: Witham Wheelers contest opening round of cyclo-cross league

Witham Wheelers took part in the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League at a new venue at Crowland on Sunday.
It was promoted by Spalding CC on a fast, flat parkland course with several trips into a ditch and some tricky sections through the trees to give some added interest.
Witham Wheelers were well represented in the 15-minute under-12s race, with a great ride by Amy Kolbert for 12th overall (3rd girl).
Others: 22 Sam Grundy, 26 Joshua Lane, 30 Noah Lane, 32 Isla Kolbert, 41 Max Kolbert.
In the veterans’ 40-minute race, Simon Cocker produced his best ride for many years for 22nd overall (7th Vet 50+), with Paul Conneely, now riding for VC Veldrijden, dropping back to 28th (9th Vet 50+) after some mechanical issues. Graham McAndrew picked up well after a slow start for 48th (24th Vet 40+) and Dave Miller was 60th (6th Vet 60+)
In the 50-minute senior race, Reece Egner just missed out on a top 10 position by a second, finishing 11th, with brother Adam not far behind in 14th
The next round is at Sleaford Rugby Club on Sunday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.