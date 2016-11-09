CYCLING: Witham Wheelers cope well with wet weather ’cross

Witham Wheelers took part in the latest round of the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League in the grounds of the Police HQ at Nettleham, Lincoln, on what is normally a fast flowing rolling grass field-based course, with some short ups and downs around the edges.

However, heavy rain started just as the under-12s were lining up and the cold northerly wind made it really miserable, but it didn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm of the 46 riders.

A good showing by the club youngsters saw Jessica East having a good start, up in the first 10, but as the race went on she was overhauled by Amy Kolbert, by just seven seconds at the finish. Amy finished 12th overall (4th girl) and Jessica 14th (5th girl). Isla Kolbert was 31st (10th girl) and Max Kolbert 41st.

By the time the veterans race started, the course had become slippery on the tight, technical corners, catching some riders out with too high tyre pressures causing quite a few crashes.

There was another good ride by Llewey Byrne, just outside the top 10 again, with Paul Conneely enjoying the conditions, while Dave Moulds dropped back as he found the going tough on a mountain bike.

Results: 11 Llewey Byrne, 20 Paul Conneely (4th vet 50), 40 Dave Moulds (11th vet 50), 42 Neil Sentance, 61 Dave Miller (5th vet 60), 65 Graham McAndrew; DNF – Simon Cocker.

In the senior race, Robert McAndrew was 14th overall and third junior. George Thompson, of Sleaford, took another clear win as he continued his dominance of the Lincs League so far this season.

Racing this weekend transfers to Ostler’s Plantation at Woodhall Spa, promoted by Boston Wheelers.