CYCLING: Witham Wheelers enjoy dry by breezy conditions for club 10

Yet again the rain stayed away for the latest round of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league, leaving warm but breezy conditions for the 27 riders, making personal bests hard to come by.

Fastest rider on the night was Reece Egner in 22min 34sec, with John Pilgrim only seven seconds adrift, and brother Adam less than a minute further back. Carol Milne was the quickest of the ladies in 28:50, ahead of Tracey George in 29.17. Josh Gibson was fastest young rider in 29.37.

On handicap, it was the young riders leading the way with Evangeline Searle improving a great 1.22 and Josh Kettle taking almost a minute off – great rides in the conditions. Guy Haws was the only other rider to improve, by two seconds

In the veterans, Tony Hardenberg took his first win of the season in the absence of Michael Smalley, with Simon Cocker blaming his blaming his ride over the Alps last week for his lack of speed.

With three rounds to go, it looks like John Pilgrim will be difficult to beat in the scratch competition, similarly in the handicap with Bill Harrison. In the veterans, Michael Smalley is the favourite but Tony Hardenberg or Simon Cocker are close enough to take advantage of any mistakes.

Results: 1 Reece Egner 22:34, 2 John Pilgrim 22:43, 3 Adam Egner 23:26, 4 Adam Madge 24:29, 5 Simon Cocker 25:18, 6 Matthew Kingston-Lee 25:19, 7 Nev Chamberlain 26:03, 8 Tony Hardenberg 26:17, 9 Chris Masters 26:24, 10 Graham McAndrew 27:20, 11 Guy Haws 27:36 pb, 12 Dave Herd 27:50, 13 Phil Smith 28:10, 14 Bill Harrison 28:13, 15 Gavin Kettle 28:33, 16= Carol Milne 28:50/Wayne Searle 28:50, 18 Tracey George 29:17, 19 Mick Smith 29:28, 20 Joshua Gibson 29:37, 21 Jennifer McAndrew 29:58, 22 Phil Gibson 30:01, 23 Naomi Collier 30:11, 24 Julie Clark 30:26, 25 Joshua Kettle 31:05 pb, 26 Andrea Egner 32:35, 27 Evangeline Searle 33:34 pb.

This week is another 10-mile TT. Sign on after 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. First rider starts at 6.45pm, setting off at one minute intervals. All welcome.

l A trio of Witham Wheelers rode the Bourne Wheelers Open 50 on the Sleaford-Donington-Somerby course which always provides a tough test,

Quickest club rider was veteran Michael Smalley in 2:11:46, whilst Louise George just missed out on first lady by just 18 seconds in 2.20.06, with John Scott finishing in 2.41.40.

Winner overall was Alex Coleman, of Alford Wheelers, in a rapid 1.48.50

l Witham Wheelers junior Adam Egner rode a 36-mile category 3/4 roac race Plungar last Wednesday.

A high pace was set from the off in the 40-strong field, with several attempts being made to go clear. Adam got in a few moves but, despite the attacking race, it came down to a bunch sprint.

Adam was in a good place for the finish, a short drag up to the line, and he launched his sprint early and managed to hold on for fourth place, doubling his points tally in his late quest for his second cat licence.