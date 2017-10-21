CYCLING: Witham Wheelers hold latest round of Lincs Cyclo-cross League

Witham Wheelers promoted the latest round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross League on the usual course at Stroxton.

This is always regarded as a tough event course as the man-made course in open grass fields gives little time for a breather, especially in the dry, fast conditions.

With the car park overflowing, there were big fields of racing all day.

The first 30-minute race for Youth riders saw a convincing win for Bryn Richards from Bourne Wheelers.

There were nearly 50 riders in the Under-12 race and the best performance of the season so far by Amy Kolbert who was ninth overall (1st Girl). Oliver Bailey wasn’t far behind in 13th, Samuel Grundy 13th, Isla Kolbert 30th (7th Girl) and Max Kolbert 44th. Winner was Jacob Steed (Bolsover & District).

There were more than 80 riders in the veterans race, which is always the most competitive event. Leading local rider Paul Conneely (VC Veldrijden) was 28th (2nd Vet 50), Simon Cocker 42nd (9th Vet 50), Sean East 51st (31st Vet 40), Dave Miller 63rd (6th Vet 60), Graham McAndrew 67th (38th Vet 40). Winner was Rick Lister (Team Jewson).

The final race was for Seniors and Ladies and was won by regular winner George Thompson (Sleaford Wheelers), with Mark Cotton (VC Lincoln) his closest challenger in second.

Best of the local riders was Adam Egner in 14th, just beating Ben Shucksmith (Alford Wh) in a sprint to the line. Robert McAndrew (MI racing) dropped back to 22nd after his top 10 at Alford last week.

In an increasingly competitive ladies event, Julie Clark rode her debut cyclo-cross event and finished an excellent ninth lady overall and third veteran. Jennifer McAndrew (Team Jadan) was just behind in 10th.