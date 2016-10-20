CYCLING: Witham Wheelers host latest round of Lincs League

Witham Wheelers promoted the latest round of the Lincs Cyclo-Cross league at Stroxton on Sunday.

Although the circuit is laid out on two open grass fields, it became quite slippery and technical due to the constant rain all morning, and it’s always a tough physical challenge. Unfortunatley due to the rain, entries were down on previous years but there was still some exciting racing.

The opening U16 race was won by Bradley Sprogis of Paul Milnes Cycles.

The U12s race is always competitive, a shortened course giving the opportunity for plenty of encouragement from the sidelines. Jake Kennedy (VC Lincoln) took another win, just getting the better of his team mate Daniel Backhouse on the final lap. Of the Wheelers riders, Amy Kolbert was 13th overall and fourth girl as Jessica East dropped back to 16th following a small spill. Isla Kolbert was 26th, just in front of Oliver Bailey who did well to finish after completing the second lap with only one pedal. Max Kolbert was 34th overall.

The veterans’ race saw probably the toughest conditions as the mud got stickier, but Llewey Byrne produced another good result in his first season of cross for many years.

Results: 1 Rick Lister (Team Ford Ecoboost) 10 Llewey Byrne, 23 Dave Moulds (9th Vet 50), 31 Sean East,

45 Graham McAndrew, 46 Mark Bailey 45.54, 47 David Miller (1st vet 60); DNF – Paul Conneely (puncture).

The rain stopped for the senior race and the sun made a brief appearance as the course started to dry out.

George Thompson (Sleaford Wh) took a clear win, whilst Robert McAndrew was the only club rider, finishing in 14th overall (3rd junior).