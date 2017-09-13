CYCLING: Witham Wheelers host Lincs RRA 30 time trial

Witham Wheelers promoted the annual 30-mile time trial on behalf of the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association on a course starting at Scott Willoughby and taking in Osbournby, Quarrington and Donington, before returning to the start.

Conditions were quite good with only a southerly breeze to slow riders on the return leg from Quarrington to Osbournby.

Some good results by club riders saw John Pilgrim take fourth overall to claim the Witham Wheelers 30-mile title, with Adam Egner first Junior and Michael Smalley first veteran on standard and third best improvement on 2016.

Fastest rider on the day was Alex Colman (Alford Wh) in 1hr 5min 39sec, by the small margin of 12 seconds from Neil Palmer (Velo-One Cycling Team)

The team award was won by Velo-One with Witham Wheelers (John, Reece and Adam) in third, 4:44 behind.

Wheelers results: 4 John Pilgrim 1:08:21, 7 Reece Egner 1:09:11, 17 Adam Egner 1:14:42, 24 Michael Smalley 1:16:13, 34 Anthony Hardenberg 1:22:09, 43 Mick Smith 1:32:40.