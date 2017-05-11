CYCLING: Witham Wheelers juniors battle out stage race

Witham Wheelers juniors Adam Egner, Ehren Courtman and Robert McAndrew travelled to Market Harborough for the two-day Rockingham Forest Wheelers stage race at the weekend.

Stage one was a three-mile time trial which saw Robert finish in 46th in the 75-rider field, just four seconds ahead of Adam in 52nd, while Ehren finished just over 40 seconds behind.

The second stage was a 56-mile road race on the Devil’s Staircase circuit. Unfortunately, Ehren suffered a mechanical on the first lap and never managed to chase back on to the peloton, but carried on at a good pace solo.

Adam tried a couple of moves, mainly on the climb, but nothing materialised and a mass sprint became the outcome. Robert and Adam rolled in with the bunch in 16th and 24th respectively.

Sunday came with only stage three remaining, a 50-mile road race.

With the pack paranoid about breakaways, nothing was allowed to get away and another bunch sprint seemed inevitable. The pace was high, with a 26mph average, which got the better of first year junior Ehren and he got dropped at the end of the first lap.

Adam decided to go for the King of the Mountains competition as he had good climbing legs and managed to bag second on the stage. At the finish, Adam rolled in with the bunch with Robert getting 15th in the sprint.

All in all, a good weekend for all the junior Wheelers, showing promise for the rest of the season.