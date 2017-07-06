CYCLING: Witham Wheelers Open 25 produces fast rides

Despite a brisk westerly breeze, the warm, dry conditions helped to produce some fast times in the Witham Wheelers Open 25 on the Sleaford-Osbournby-Donington and back course.

It was all about making the most of the fast seven miles to Donington roundabout but leaving enough for the slog back to Osbournby – and not getting distracted by the poor state of the road in places.

Fastest ride on the day and getting close to a 30mph average was Matt Sinclair (Lutterworth Cycle Centre) in a new course record of 51min 15sec.

There were some good rides by Wheelers club members with Lewey Byrne the quickest in 57:58 to take the David Chantry Memorial Trophy.

Adam Egner was just outside the hour in 1.00.13, still getting back up to speed after exams, but winning the first junior prize. Not far behind was Henry Gould in 1.00.27.

Veterans Simon Cocker 1.02.18, Mick Egner 1.02.02 and Michael Smalley 1.02.13 all produced excellent personal best times in the conditions. Michael took the third veteran award and Louise George second lady in 1.07.29.

+ Witham Wheelers promoted this year’s annual Inter-club 25-mile TT in memory of Jack O’Connor, between riders from Grantham, VC Lincoln and Sleaford Wheelers.

Using the same course as was used on Saturday for the Open 25, it was the second race in four days for quite a few of the riders and, although conditions appeared better, times were generally slower.

Having won the trophy for the last two years, Witham Wheelers were hoping to complete the hat trick but on the evening lost by the narrow margin of just 10 seconds to Sleaford Wheelers, taking the time of the fastest four riders from each club.

This year there was also an inaugural ladies’ competition with the fastest three to count. Sleaford also winning this by the wider margin of 12:49.

Thanks to Chris O’Connor for promoting the event this year and all the marshals, timekeepers and helpers for making the event possible.

WW results: 5 John Pilgrim 56:16, 7 Llewey Byrne 58:10, 10 Adam Egner 1:00:54, 11 Matthew Kingston-Lee 1:02:08, 12 Simon Cocker 1:02:47, 14 Michael Smalley 1:03:14, 17 Anthony Hardenberg 1:06:47, 21 Louise George 1:09:04, 22 Dave Herd 1:09:06, 26 Guy Haws 1:11:31, 28 Josh Gibson 1:11:54, 31 Mick Smith 1:14:41, 33 Jeremy Clay 1:15:50, 34 John Scott 1:17:21, 35 Julie Ann Clark 1:18:06, 36 Barry Gell 1:18:06, 38 Victoria Safarris 1:22:07.