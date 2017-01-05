CYCLING: Witham Wheelers ride out for pies

There was a great turnout for Witham Wheelers’ pre-Christmas Mince Pie Run.

Getting on for 50 riders left the Market Place in three different groups, taking various routes to the Fishing Lakes cafe at Sibthorpe, near Newark, in very pleasant conditions for the time of year.

It was also good to see several family members and social members drive out to join riders for mince pies and a hot drink – or even a full English breakfast in a few cases!

n The final round of the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League took place at Rossington Hall, near Doncaster.

In the under-12s, 10-year-old Amy Kolbert had her best ride in this her first season of ’cross, finishing ninth overall and second girl in a field of 48 riders. Younger sister Isla, 7, was 41st and five-year-old Max 46th, showing great determination for such young riders with clear potential for the future.

The veterans race saw another big field of 87 riders including several strong riders from the Yorkshire region. The race was won by ex-professional and national champion Tim Gould9. Best club rider again, Llewey Byrne, with Paul Conneely 28th. in 53.05.

The final ’cross event of the year will be a handicap event at Bardney on January 22.

n Witham Wheelers start their annual series of reliability rides on Sunday.

It is a series of non-competitive cycle rides open to both members and non-members. The routes start and finish from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane (NG32 1AP). Refreshments will be available at the HQ before and after the rides.The first week is a 32-mile circuit taking in Waltham on the Wolds and Harby, with the distance increasing each week, although each week there will be a shorter route for less ambitious riders, which will aim to average 10+ mph.

Riders should be realistic about their capabilities and sign on for the average speed group they think appropriate to their ability. Please ensure your bike is in good working order and take food, waterproof clothing and spare inner tube etc.

A map of each week’s route can be downloaded from the club website ‘Cycling’ menu.

Entry fee is £3 per ride.

For further details and updates see the club website at www.withamwheelers.co.uk