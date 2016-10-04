CYCLING: Witham Wheelers ride well and collect trophies

The first round of the 2017 Velo99 race series took place at Rampton last Sunday.

Fortunately, the 10am start escaped any rain although there was a stiff headwind for part of the 32-mile race, with a fairly testing hill to be climbed seven times.

Nine Witham Wheelers took part in a race of 41 entrants, with some reshuffling in the groups after the 2016 results.

Chris Samler (2nd) was first Wheeler over the line, and first in Group Five, followed very closely by Crispin Bridges-Webb (3rd)

John Pygott (12th) came through next in his first Group Five race, after having won Group Four in the 2016 series, followed closely by John Farmer (14th), Martin Milne (22nd), Dave Herd (30th), Carol Milne (34th) – in her first Group Three race after winning Group Two – Tony Mendham (38th) and Phil Etches (DNF).

After the race was a lunch with the presentation of the trophies for the 2016 series.

John Pygott and Carol Milne were awarded their winners’ trophies and Carol also collected Most Improved Rider, Ladies’ overall and Ladies’ over 50

Rob Johnson was the highest scoring Witham Wheeler in second place overall with 709 points