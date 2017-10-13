CYCLING: Witham Wheelers tested in the Wolds

Grantham riders took part in the latest round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross League, promoted by Alford Wheelers at South Ormbsy in the Lincolnshire Wolds on Sunday.

It is always a tough course, on grassy parkland with a couple of steep run-ups and descents to test technique and nerve.

In the under-12, two Witham Wheelers riders made the trip, with Joshua Lane finishing 17th and Noah Lane 36th.

The veterans saw another good field of 78 riders, with Paul Conneely (VC Veldrijden) the best local rider in 30th (6th Vet 50) and Wheeler Graham McAndrew 54th (37th Vet 40).

A good ride by Robert McAndrew (MI Racing Academy) in the seniors saw him improve to eighth overall, with Wheeler Reece Egner 10th again and younger brother Adam not far behind in 13th.

This Sunday, it is the turn of Witham Wheelers to promote their races at the usual Stroxton course. The first race starts at 10.30am. Details on the club web site. Spectators also welcome.