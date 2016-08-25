CYCLING: Witham Wheelers time trial league winners decided

The final round of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league took place on Tuesday evening, on possibly the warmest night of the year.

With the three competitions just about decided ,it was a matter of riding for pride and none of the club riders managed an improvement on the evening

Quickest rider again was Reece Egner with 22min 21sec, well ahead of Henry Gould on 24:05 and Adam Egner 24:49. Louise George was fastest lady in 27:33, from Tracey George 30:27 and Donna White 33:09. Schoolboy John Gibson again rode uner the 30-minute barrier.

The veterans led the way on handicap with John Pygott and Dave Herd both only five seconds away from their previous bests. In the Veterans category, Michael Smalley again led the way in first with a +3.29 to maintain his 100 per cent record.

After 16 rounds, the top three of the 2016 competitions are as follows: Scratch – 1 Henry Gould 229pt, 2 Simon Cocker 195, 3 Michael Smalley 194; Handicap – 1 Guy Haws 212, 2 Henry Gould 192, 3 Tracey George 168 (1st lady); Veterans – 1 Michael Smalley 240, 2 Simon Cocker 221, 3 Tony Hardenberg 221.

On Tuesday, the club moves away from Gorse Lane for the club Hill Climb and Freewheel Champinships at Harby Hill. Meet at the bottom of the hill from 5.30pm, first rider to start at 6.30pm.

Results: 1 Reece Egner 22:21, 2 Henry Gould 24:05, 3 Adam Egner 24:49, 4 Chris Pugh 25:15, 5 Michael Smalley 25:45, 6= Tony Hardenberg 26:16, 6= Kerrigan Robb 26:16, 8 John Pygott 26:36, 9 Robert Keep 26:47, 10 Nev Chamberlain 27:13, 11 Dave Herd 27:30, 12 Louise George 27:33, 13 Joshua Gibson 29:57, 14 John Scott 30:04, 15 Phil Gibson 30:27, 15 Tracey George 30:27, 17 Donna White 33:09, 18 Simon Cocker.

l Witham Wheelers Go-Ride coaching sessions have now moved to West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s School every Wednesday evening from 6.30pm.

Suitable for all children under 12 to go along on any bike to learn bike handling skills and have fun in a safe, traffic-free environment, from British Cycling qualified coaches. All welcome to try.