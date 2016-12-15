CYCLING: Witham Wheelers veterans tackle challenging course at Binbrook

The latest Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League race took place near Binbrook in the north of the county.

A challenging course with something for everyone featured a tough open grassy climb, a 10ft high bank that had to be climbed and descended four times, which after the heavy rain the day before caused quite a few crashes, and bumpy tracks around the fishing lake – plus a very muddy water splash.

The club was only represented in the veterans’ race, with Lewey Byrne having a trouble free ride for once and leading the way again in 13th place. Paul Conneely was 24th (6th Vet 50), just in front of Dave Moulds 26th (7th vet 50). Simon Cocker was 45th (15th Vet 50) in 53.05.

This race was the final counting event in the Trophy Day series which, with the best of four events out of five to count, saw Dave Moulds just lose out on first place in the Veterans 50+ series to Jon Clarke of Lincoln Wheelers, with Simon Cocker also taking a top 10 place overall.

This Sunday is the final round of the Lincolnshire League at Rossington Hall, near Doncaster.