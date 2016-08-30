Claypole cyclist Hedley rides Newcastle to London for charity

Witham Wheeler Martin Hedley set off from Newcastle in the Ride 24 Newcastle to London challenge last Saturday.

The route, including 7,750 feet of climbing, was split into seven stages from Newcastle, taking in Darlington, York, Scunthorpe, Sleaford, Peterborough and Cambridge, before arriving at Smithfield Market in London.

Rain and a strong headwind, with gusts of up to 40mph, forced almost half of the 622 starters to quit.

The 315-mile challenge was completed in by Claypole resident Martin 25 hours 40 minutes (23.15 riding time), giving him a placing of 143rd.

Martin has so far raised more than £1,300 for Macmillan Nurses. If you would like to donate, visit tinyurl.com/MartinHedley

