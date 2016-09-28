CYCLO-CROSS: Witham Wheelers contest first round of Lincs League

Witham Wheelers took part in the first round of the 2016 Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League at Sleaford Rugby Club on Sunday, in pleasant warm and dry conditions.

In the under-12s, a large field of almost 50 riders saw Jessica East ride well for 17th overall and fifth girl.

From a club perspective, the veterans race is the most competitive with five entries in the 85-rider field.

At the end, less than 50 seconds separated four club riders with Dave Moulds just getting the better of Sean East. Paul Conneely faded a little over the closing laps after a fast start, while Simon Cocker moved up well after a slow start and a fall on the third lap, after clipping the top of the dismount over the planks.

Dave Miller rode well in the 60+ category having now fully recovered from last year’s broken collar bone.

The race was won by Rick Lister (Team Ford Ecoboost) in 45.18.

Results: 26 Dave Moulds 52.07 (7th Vet 50), 27 Sean East 52.13 (19th Vet 40), 30 Paul Coneelly 52.39 (8th Vet 50), 31st Simon Cocker 52.56 (9th Vet 50), 68th Dave Miller @ 1 lap (9th Vet 60).

In the final senior race, brothers Adam and Reece Egner battled it out with Reece taking the family honours. Winner was Ben Turner (HMT with JLT Condor) in 56.30 after a race-long duel with George Thomson (Sleaford Wh). The outcome was ultimately decided half way round the last lap when George lost his front wheel on a tight corner as Ben attacked.

Results: 16 Reece Egner 1.03.38, 25 Adam Egner @ 1 Lap (3rd Junior).

There were no club participants in the under-16 event but with a good field of more than 30 riders there was a competitive race, eventually won by Finn Mansfield of the MI Racing Academy in 24.16.