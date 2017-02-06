15th unbeaten game takes Grantham Town into play-off places

Grantham Town’s 15th game in a row without loss took them into the play-off zone of the Northern Premier League Premier Division at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

After conceding early on, the Gingerbreads bounced back with two second half goals to run out 2-1 victors.

Town suffered a shock when Glen Taylor put the home side ahead in the fifth minute.

The game finally swung the visitors’ way after Michael Hollingsworth was fouled in the box just before the hour mark.

Luke Shaw stepped up and put the spot kick away to level the scores.

And a couple of minutes later, it was that man again, Luke Shaw, who grabbed his second goal which eventually proved to be the winner.

The Gingerbreads now look forward to Saturday when they host Stourbridge at The Meres. Kick-off 3pm.