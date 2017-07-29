Are you able to help out Grantham Town on match days?

Have your say

Grantham Town FC have a number of positions available for the 2017/18 season – both paid and voluntary.

As the new season approaches, the Gingerbreads have identified a number of positions that need filling within the club to help them match the side on the pitch.

The positions are as follows:

Safety officer: Reporting to the club secretary, you will be responsible for the match day management of stewards and the safety of all spectators.

Matchday turnstile operators: Reporting to the club secretary, you will be responsible for the match day operation of the turnstile and handling money. This is a paid position.

Support match day video cameraman: Reporting to the club’s media team, you will offer cover for the position of cameraman.

Filming of games and submitting highlights to the Pitchero website. Full training will be provided. This is a paid position.

If interested in any of the above positions, contact the club at media@granthamtownfc.com