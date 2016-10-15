Arrows seek improvement ahead of home double

Harrowby United face a home double this week - as the team looks to put a frustrating bad run of results behind them.

On Saturday the Arrows host Rothwell Corinthians at the Environcom Stadium (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by Tuesday’s arrival of Leicester Nirvana (KO 7.45pm).

Rothwell currently sit ninth in the standings, but were beaten 3-2 by highflying Eynesbury Rovers at the weekend.

Things haven’t been going so well for Nirvana, who sit in 19th spot, two places and a point below Harrowby.

Although Harrowby have lost their previous five contests, the Leicester side have gone six straight contests without a win or a draw.

Lincs Senior Trophy

Harrowby United 1

Boston Town 4

Boston Town earned a 4-1 Lincs Senior Trophy victory at Harrowby United on Tuesday night.

The Poachers - who also beat the Arrows 5-0 in the UCL Knockout Cup, but lost their home league fixture 2-1 - took a 2-0 lead into half time, following Richard Ford’s headed effort and an own goal from Jack Stafford.

Simon Ashton made it 3-0 before Liam Harper pulled a goal back for the hosts with little more than 10 minutes to go.

But Boston had the final word as Alex Beck scored for the fourth game in a row.

The result made it five straight defeats for the Arrows.

UCL Premier

Wisbech Town 2

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United went down 2-0 at Wisbech in the UCL Premier on Saturday.

Michael Frew netted both goals for the in-form Fenmen .