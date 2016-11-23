Arrows set for crunch battle with Boston Town

Harrowby United will head to Boston Town tonight, looking to build upon Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Huntingdon Town.

Just two points separate the 19th-placed Arrows and the Poachers in 20th, with United knowing that defeat will see them slip into the United Counties League Premier Division’s bottom three.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.

United Counties League Premier Division.

Huntingdon Town 1

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United returned victorious from baement side Huntingdon Town on Saturday, winning by the odd goal in three.

Before kick off there was a superbly-observed minute’s silence was held in respect of the United Counties League official Jeremy Biggs, a stalwart of local football.

With both teams at the wrong end of the league table, the points on offer were crucial and this no doubt contributed to a cautious and scrappy opening to the game.

The Arrows offered the first threat on goal after four minutes when a foul on Bobby Lee presented a free kick and shooting opportunity on the edge of the penalty area.

Sam Robinson stepped up and curled the ball around the defensive wall, which brought a fine save from The Croms keeper Richard Roberts.

The big stopper dived to turn the ball round his right post.

Roberts denied Robinson again after 12 minutes, catching the ball under the crossbar from the Harrowby striker’s hooked effort following a corner.

Shortly afterwards Robinson was again denied, this time by the assistant referee’s raised flag for offside.

At the other end, Arrows keeper Joe Christopher produced an excellent stop, parrying a firmly struck shot from Guiliano Stafferi from around eight yards out.

The rest of the half was probably edged by the away side, but both teams struggled to creative quality openings in the final third as half time arrived goalless.

Harrowby enjoyed better possession and the upper hand as the second half unfolded, although just after the hour mark a quick Huntingdon break down the left saw Christopher do well, coming off his line to save at the feet of Jordon Brockett.

The Arrows took the lead after 69 minutes when another free kick just outside the penalty area from Robinson was driven low past a helpless Roberts and into the net to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Four minutes later Jamie McGhee, on loan from Stamford, carved himself an opening with a fine run down the left before cutting inside and curling his shot past Roberts.

He and his Harrowby team mates were dismayed to see the ball strike the inside of the post, bouncing back to stay out, before being hacked to safety.

Harrowby thought they had doubled their advantage on 84 minutes when an alert Luke Peberdy poked the ball into the net after a scramble in the box following a corner.

This time the goal was ruled out for a foul on the keeper, although he seemed to be impeded by his own centre half.

Three minutes later Harrowby’s lively substitute Matt Clarke brought another save from Roberts with a shot from long distance.

As the clock touched the 90-minute mark, Clarke gathered the ball and burst into the penalty area only to be brought down as he attempted to shoot.

Referee Ian Ruddock immediately pointed to the penalty spot and Clarke picked himself up to calmly slot home and double the Arrows advantage.

Credit to Huntingdon who, even with the game in stoppage time, pressed to try and salvage something.

They were rewarded with a goal as straight from the re-start as the ball was moved out to the right and skipper Michael Chow unleashed a venomous effort from 30 yards, which dipped over Christopher, giving the young Harrowby keeper no chance.

The Arrows saw out the remaining time to give management team Russ Cousins and Sam Ralph their first win in charge and secure a valuable three points which lifts them out of the relegation spots.

HARROWBY: Christopher, Weatherstone, Sharpe, Currall, Whyley, McGhee, Stafford (Clarke 65), Bolland, Robinson, Peberdy.