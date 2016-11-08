Batchelor returns to Grantham Town in time for tonight’s Matlock game

Frantic paperwork was completed to re-sign defender Tom Batchelor from Stamford this morning ahead of tonight’s trip to Matlock Town.

Batchelor, 24, re-joins the club for a second spell having made 26 appearances during the 2014/15 season.

He began his career with Shrewsbury Town, before dropping into non-league with Lincoln Moorlands, having failed to make the grade with the Shrews. Spells with Stamford and Lincoln United followed, before joining the Gingerbreads ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, followed by a February 2015 return to Stamford and then briefly Lincoln United again.

The central defender began this season back at Stamford and following their exit from the FA Cup on Sunday, Batchelor has opted to re-join ahead of the visit to Matlock Town.

Ironically one of Batchelor’s two Grantham goals came in a 2-0 win at Matlock in January 2015, the other goalscorer Danny Meadows is, of course, also in the squad for tonight’s game.