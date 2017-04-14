Busy week ahead for play-off chasing Grantham Town

Grantham Town continued their great run of form with an important win against Rushall Olympic at The Meres on Saturday, followed by an impressive away win at Coalville Town midweek.

The six points has propelled them right into the battle for the play-off places and they go to rivals for a top five spot, Buxton, tomorrow (Saturday) knowing that a good result is vital.

The club have now been defeated only once in the league in the last 23 games with 15 wins and seven draws in a run that has seen them shoot up the league and reach a league cup final against Bamber Bridge which takes place on Wednesday at Leek Town.

After the win at Coalville on Tuesday evening, Gingerbreads manager Adam Stevens was full of praise for his young team.

He said: “I live in the town [Coalville], so a win against Coalville was sweet and well deserved, but we have no time for celebrating as we now go to Buxton on Saturday and will have to perform again. Then on to Corby on Easter Monday and the cup final on Wednesday – and a visit to league champions Blyth on Saturday. So an extremely busy week ahead.

“It’s a bit hackneyed I know, but in our position every game really is like a cup final.”

Regarding that subject, the Integro Cup final on Wednesday has engendered a lot of interest in the town and the club expect to take at take at least three coaches to the game.

Supporters club chairman Ian De’ath expressed his delight with the response: “I have been contacted by many fans enquiring about travel arrangements, so we expect to have a big following at the game . . . and names are still coming in. It should be a great night for all connected with the club.”

Striker Felipe Barcelos will come back in contention for the cup final, following a three match ban, to strengthen the manager’s striking options. Stevens believes this will be vital to the club’s chances. He said: “We need to keep the squad fit and sharp and Felipe’s return is an important bonus for us as he offers another striking option.”

Whatever happens over the next eight days, the Gingerbreads have had a great second half to their season.

Stevens tasted success in his time as manager at Coalville with an FA Vase final appearance at Wembley and hopes his young Gingerbreads team can bring success: “It is a tough ask but the lads are up for it, and we have momentum. I guarantee we will give it our best shot and see where that takes us.”

l Integro League Cup Final travel: Coach departs The Meres at 5pm on Wednesday. Cost is £12 for supporters club members/£15 non-members). Email supportersclub@granthamtownfc.com