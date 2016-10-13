Cox nets four times

Nottingham Youth

League Cup

Bottesford FC U15s 6

Sandiacre Town U15s 1

Bottesford progressed to the next round of the Notts Youth League Cup with a convincing win over Sandiacre.

It took just two minutes for Bottesford to take the lead through Matt Cox, when he turned inside the box and placed his shot passed the keeper.

Sandiacre were the better team for the next 20 minutes but didn’t really create anything up front. A great little move lead to Aidan Smith putting Bottesford 2-0 ahead and then a lovely strike from Josh Beeston, after a nice lay off from Kieran Smith, made it 3-0 just before half time.

The second half saw Bottesford step up another gear, and Cox scored a bullet header from a corner.

Sandiacre pulled a goal back when James Turnbull converted a spot kick.

But Bottesford secured their place in the next round with another two goals from Cox to set up a next round tie with Edwalton Cavalier Whites.