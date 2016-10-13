Dunne deal! Forest ties could be strengthened as Grantham Town swoop to bring in Tank and Muskwe

Grantham Town have welcomed David Dunne to the club in an advisory role.

Mr Dunne, a former Aston Villa and Fulham player, is currently a director at Championship club Nottingham Forest - and he is hoping to strengthen the ties between the two sides.

Jamie Tank.

However, he now wants to work with his hometown club, which helped him develop his love of the game.

Recounting his first game watching Grantham, Mr Dunne explained: “Grantham beat Belper Town 4-2 during the 1963-64 season in front of 2,500-odd, a Town this size should be able to support its football club in great numbers.

“Growing up watching Town with my brother my heroes were Jimmy Raynor and later Terry Bly’s side of Norris and Nixon.

“I hope the club can bring back the good times and hope a renewed link between Nottingham Forest and Grantham will see that happen.

Mason Warren.

“In pre-season we saw over 900 people through the turnstiles for our friendly, I hope with my guidance crowds like that will become a more regular feature at the stadium.”

Mr Dunne has already begun on putting a strategy together to help enable the board take the club forward.

Mr Dunne was a professional with Villa and the Cottagers and later on in America, before setting up his own business Manor Project Management.

Dunn isn’t the only new face at Town as the club have signed 23-year-old defender Jamie Tank from Rugby Town and brought in Rotherham United striker Kuda Muskwe, initially on a month-long loan deal.

Tank’s career started at Walsall and he was sold to Wolves back in 2012 for an initial fee of £20,000 on a two-year contract.

He then joined Leamington, making 60 appearances before moving to Rugby at the start of this season.

Tank will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home match against Halesowen Town.

Muskwe, a Millers’ academy scholar, signed a two-year professional contract with the club in December last year, and made his Town debut from the bench during Saturday’s victory over Stafford Rangers.

Muskwe certainly knows where the goal is, having netted six times during a previous loan spell with Northern Premier Division One South side Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The Zimbabwe-born attacker is good friends with fellow loanee Luther Wildin, havcing studied at at Leicester’s Beauchamp College with the Notts County man.

However, there have also been departures this week with strikers Danny Durkin and Conor Higgins joining Evo-Stik Northern League Division One (South) side Spalding United.