FOOTBALL: Alex is new boss of Grantham Town Academy

Grantham Town FC have announce that Alex Watson has been appointed as the new Academy Manager. Alex has previously coached at St Neots Academy and was also founder and head coach at Thurlby Tigers. He also has other education links which will help bring the education and football aspects together.

Joining him as part of his coaching team are Susan Harvey, James Edey and Mark Bland.

Alongside them, the Academy also have some new exciting developments that they have been put in place for the next academic year. These include custom-built education suite of classrooms, high speed internet access, student common room and lounge area for individual study.

Three qualifications will be on offer: Level 2 BTEC in Sport, Level 3 BTEC Diploma in Sport and Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport, with the option to begin a Foundation degree in the third year.

Multiple specialist tutors will be on hand all day every day to help all scholars.

Non-compulsory qualifications on offer include football coaching, Futsal coaching, football refereeing and gym instructor.

The new management team will ensure that every player or scholar that joins the Academy is driven to maximise their potential in both, education and football. They will work closely with every individual so they can understand their unique requirements and aspirations.

If you are interested in finding out more about our the Grantham Town FC Academy then email Alex Watson, Academy@granthamtownfc.om or call 07515 442458. Also visit www.granthamtownfc.com