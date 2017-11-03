FOOTBALL: Barrowby FC overcome stern test in style

Notts Senior League

Division Two

Barrowby 3

Southwell City Development Squad 0

Barrowby faced a stern test on Saturday as they faced a very young side who were sitting second in the league and had been showing good form

Captain Wilkes won the toss and decided to play against a very strong wind. The game started well for the home side with their free flowing passing and movement creating early opportunities, but ultimately the first half ended goalless.

Barrowby came out for the second half full of confidence after controlling the first half when faced against difficult conditions.

Abel started where he left off and after only two minutes controlled and hit a half volley which cleared the bar.

On 52 minutes, the deadlock was broken. Abel ran over to take a corner and hit a low drive which found its way into the six yard area for the fox in the box, Lund, to poke home.

In the 60th minute, Watson rode two tackles to drive into the box but fired over when under pressure from a last ditch challenge from the centre half. Watson was the provider on 66 minutes when his cross found Abel, but his header was directed straight at the keeper.

It took until the 68th minute for Barrowby to increase their lead. Following their quality interplay and creation of chances, which had not resulted in just reward, it was rather fortunate how the second goal was chalked up as a Yenibertiz corner floated over the packed area to nestle into the top corner.

With the bit between their teeth, the home side drove forward at every opportunity. Watson again was unlucky not to add to his season’s goal tally when he smashed an effort against the bar in the 75th minute.

The visitors showed their quality in the 76th minute when a good passage of play created an opening, but Clarke pounced to smother as the shot was about to be unleashed.

Abel was at it again on 81 minutes when he hit a well-executed half volley, but the keeper sprang to his left to tip wide when a goal looked certain.

Controversy struck in the 82nd minute when Southwell claimed the ball had bounced on the line and nestled into the roof of the net, only to be cleared before the officials could be certain of a goal. Still pumped up from the goal claim, Southwell pressed again and is was the quick reactions of Clarke which prevented a goal on 82 minutes when he tipped over from a close range strike.

Cairns entered the field in the 85th minute and almost made an instant impact when his first time shot drew a great save form the Southwell keeper.

Finally in the 86th minute, Abel got his deserved opener for the club. Watson delivered a pinpoint cross from the left hand side and Abel killed it dead with one touch, followed up with a fine finish to give the keeper no chance.

The final whistle saw The Swans move up to ninth and their unbeaten home record moves on to next week intact.

Barrowby man of the match was Kemal Yenibertiz.