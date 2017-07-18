FOOTBALL: Duncan & Toplis renew sponsorship with Grantham Town

Duncan & Toplis have now announced that they have renewed their sponsorship with Grantham Town FC for the forthcoming season.

The firm has been supporters of the club for many years and the Grantham Town board are delighted that they have continued with their support.

As the region’s foremost firm of Chartered Accountants and business advisers, Duncan & Toplis are committed to the local community.

Deputy managing director and lifelong Gingerbreads fan Ian Phillips commented: “We are very aware that we have a local business with local connections, and we are an important part of the local economy. Whilst I am sure everyone is aware of the first team, there is also an extensive youth element to the club’s activities which involves a substantial number of children from the area.

“We are proud to be able to contribute to the club and wish them every success in the coming season.”

Grantham Town director Sophie Cope was in no doubt that the continuing support from Duncan & Toplis is vital to the development of the club. She said: “We are an ambitious club and an important part of our future development lies in our growing Academy and new youth structure, alongside our ability to attract and sustain long term relationships with key partners like Duncan & Toplis.”