FOOTBALL: Grantham Town appreciate support from local sponsors

As the new football season approaches apace, Grantham Town FC are on the lookout for new sponsors and partners to work with them through the forthcoming campaign.

A number of local businesses have formed a long term relationship with the club and their support is really appreciated.

One such association is with Streets Chartered Accountants who have announced their continuing support next season.

Mark Bradshaw, of Streets, said: “We are delighted to support Grantham Town Football Club which is very much at the heart of the community we serve. Streets Chartered Accountants has looked after the needs of clients from the town and further afield for over 25 years. Many we know are fans of the Gingerbreads.

“We wish the club all the best for the current season and the future.”

Club director Sophie Cope added: “Once again it’s a pleasure to see a local business giving something back to the community, something which is very valuable to us as a club.

“We would like to thank Mark and his team for his continued support and look forward to seeing them at The Meres again this season.”

+ Grantham Town’s first pre-season friendly match is away to Dunkirk KS on Tuesday night.

Dunkirk are managed by former Gingerbread Dave Harbottle.

Kick-off is 7.30pm.