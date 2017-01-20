FOOTBALL: Grantham Town are on lookout for new first team shirt sponsor

Grantham Town FC this week that they are looking for a new first team sponsor for the remainder of this season and next season.

The current arrangement between the club and Simon Hopkins Electrical has been terminated by mutual consent.

Gingerbreads chairman Roger Booth explained: “Simon and I had a long chat and I have thanked him warmly for what he and his company have done for us over the past year, but it suits us both to go our separate ways at this point. We hope to see Simon at some future games.”

Town’s commercial director Sophie Cope said: “ Obviously now we’re looking for a new sponsor for the first team. I’m working hard on it and I’m confident we will have a new logo on those shirts very soon.

“Sponsorship is a vital element of the income we need to keep that team on the pitch. Hopefully, the good run we are having will make my job a bit easier.

“I have agreed with Simon that his advertising boards will remain for the rest of the season, and his logo on the tracksuits. However the first team shirts will change as soon as a new sponsor is in place.”

Contact Sophie Cope on 07506 825282 or at commercial@granthamtownfc.com to enquire about sponsorship.

Grantham Town anticipate a tough game away at Stafford Rangers on Saturday, hoping to keep their recent unbeaten run going.