FOOTBALL: Grantham Town record second win of the season

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 2

Sutton Coldfield Town 1

Grantham Town recorded their second win of the season with a confident display that was not reflected in the final scoreline.

In their second home match of the bank holiday weekend, weather conditions at The Meres were the polar opposite of Saturday with warm sunshine drenching the stadium this time.

The Gingerbreads had the visitors on the back foot from the opening exchanges, with Luke Shaw slicing through the Sutton defence and dragging a shot wide in the second minute.

Sutton forced a couple of saves out of Jake Turner through Luke Rogers and George Washbourne, before Grantham went in front on 18 minutes. The Sutton defence cleared a ball from the box, but only as far as Luke Shaw who pinged it back into the danger zone where Grant Ryan stabbed in with his studs.

But the visitors replied eight minutes later from a free kick, Rogers’ 35 yard effort dipping over the penalty area to deceive Turner and land in the top right corner of the net.

Spurred into action, the Gingerbreads attacked in frequent waves. Ellis Storey scuffed his shot, Ryan’s half-volley bounced straight to Sutton keeper James Wren, who was also alert to catch Stefan Galinski’s flicked header in the 34th minute.

Grantham’s persistance paid off in the 39th minute when they went back in front, with Ryan firing in his second after both Luke Shaw’s and Danny Durkin’s attempts were repelled.

The Gingerbreads’ last opportunity of the first half saw Ryan with a chance of a hat trick in added time, but his effort lacked power and was easy for Wren.

Sutton had a couple of early chances soon after the break, but it was not long before Grantham were back on the attack.

Danny Meadows’ 53rd minute 30 yard free kick was on target but lacked the power to trouble Wren. Two minutes later, Ryan’s header forced a good save from the Sutton stopper, and he also headed just over the bar in the 67th minute.

Opportunities came and went as Grantham searched for another goal to extend their advantage, but it was not to be. Luke Shaw’s 82nd minute free kick was repelled by the Sutton defence, whilst substitute Lee Shaw was just unable to get a touch to his namesake’s cross a minute later.

The Gingerbreads almost had to settle for a share of the points in the 86th minute, but Danny O’Callaghan’s blasted effort was deflected wide for a corner.

Grantham’s final assault on the Sutton goal saw Lee Shaw put in a fine solo run, but there was no reward for his endeavour.

Grantham Town: Turner, Purcicoe, Storey, Carr, Galinski, Hollingsworth, Meadows (Burrows, 73), Lewis (Beckett, 85), Ryan, Durkin (Lee Shaw, 62), Luke Shaw. Subs not used: Saunders, McGhee.

Att: 186