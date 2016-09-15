FOOTBALL: Grantham Town secure sponsorship for Academy

Grantham Town are delighted to have secured a deal with local security and fire protection firm Allsecure Services to be the main sponsor of its exciting new football academy.

Allsecure Services provide an extensive range of security and fire protection products for both domestic and business clients. Established more than 30 years, they are the longest established SSAIB approved installer in Lincolnshire. From intruder alarms to fire alarms, CCTV to door access systems, fire extinguishers and more.

Trevor Johnston of Allsecure Services said: “We are delighted to be the first partner to support this venture at Grantham Town Football club, which has been a huge success so far, attracting 40 students for the first intake. It’s fantastic to be able to support a local project offering kids alternative options when they leave school and I am delighted to give something back to the local community in which we operate.”

Sophie Cope, a director of Grantham Town FC, commented: “We are delighted to have the support from Trevor Johnston, without people like him getting on board we wouldn’t have been able to start this venture. His investment will go straight towards buying the extensive list of equipment needed to start up this exciting project.

“It’s fantastic to see a local company, that has been at the heart of protecting the people of Grantham and beyond for a number of years now, investing in projects to secure the future of so many students in years to come.”

Grantham Town Academy kicked off their first competitive match last Thursday night at The Meres when they hosted Bottesford Town in the first round of the FA Youth Cup, sadly it ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Academy manager Alex Cross said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come along to Thursday night’s game, they really got behind these young lads.”

Club secretary Pat Nixon also commented on the match: “It was an exciting night for the club as we got to see for the first time our potential stars for the future of this football club. I look forward to seeing some of them hopefully progress through the ranks to hopefully first team football and further.”