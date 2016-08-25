FOOTBALL: Grantham Town take three points from a possible six on the road

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Warrington Town 0

Grantham Town 1

The Gingerbreads sealed their first win of the season at Warrington Town on Saturday, courtesy of a first half goal from striker Ben Saunders.

Saunders started the match in place of Grant Ryan and Rhys Lewis also returned to the side.

Warrington threatened early on through Danny Ventre set-pieces and generally enjoyed the better of the first half play, but they failed to create any clear cut chances, with the only shot on target being a weak James McCarten header at the back post from a Scott Metcalfe corner.

The home side were were made to pay six minutes before the break when Saunders broke the offside trap and scuffed a left foot shot across goalkeeper Karl Wills, who got something on it but could not keep the ball out.

Grantham were winning most of the physical battles and they created the first chance of the second half when Lee Shaw’s shot was strongly pushed away by Wills.

As the game entered the final quarter, Warrington hurried on a couple of substitutions but they failed to turn the tide in the home side’s favour, and it was always Grantham who looked the more likely scorers.

Late on, Wills did well to tip a free-kick over the bar at the far post, and then saved superbly with his feet from Danny Durkin’s point blank range header as the Gingerbreads notched their first three-pointer.

Attendance was 238.

l The Gingerbreads were defeated 3-1 away at Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night.

Grantham went behind five minutes before the break when Zak Martin struck home.

Alex Reid doubled the home side’s lead not long after the break, rounding Town keeper Jake Turner and firing home, whilst Martin made it 3-0 on 64 minutes, slamming the ball into the back of the net with the Gingerbreads appealing despairingly to the referee’s assistant.

Luke Shaw opened his account for the Gingerbreads in the 71st minute with a 25 yard strike that caught the home keeper out, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Attendance was 202.

