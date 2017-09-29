FOOTBALL: Jeremiah fires home four in emphatic Grantham Town U21 victory

Lincolnshire Under-21 Development League

Grantham Town 7

Sleaford Sports 2

Grantham Town opened up very brightly, passing and moving the ball about well and opened the scoring when Jeremiah Dasaolu saw the keeper of his line and fired in from 25 yards. Before Sleaford could settle, he doubled his and the Gingerbreads’ tally.

Some fine wing play from Brett Callow ended with him being brought down inside the box for a penalty and, without hesitation, Dasaolu grabbed the ball and fired in Town’s third to complete his hat trick.

Goal of the game came when good work from Dennett and Paine in the middle of the park found Morgan for a first time cross to that man again, Dasaolu, who fired home his and Town’s fourth.

Just before the break, following a corner, Lloyd Hanratty made it 5-0.

With such a good first half, it meant Grantham Town U21 coaching staff Mark Bland and Louis Bland could ring the changes and make all five substitutions, which didn’t seem to alter the flow when Conor Paine fired home Grantham’s sixth.

Sleaford Sports, still playing their own football, got their reward and pulled two goals back to make it 6-2.

Grantham captain James Waby had the last word, finishing the scoring with a header home from a corner.

Grantham Town: Dabell, Rorks, Waby, Patten, Thomson, Heppleston, Callow, Dennett, Paine, Dasaolu, Hanratty, Stanton, Brown, Soames, Mahlasti, Gbamashi.