FOOTBALL: Wroughton kicks off his career at Harrowby United and the county

Grantham College student Joe Wroughton kick-starts his football career, representing Harrowby United and Lincolnshire county’s first team.

Joe came to Grantham College from Toot Hill School, Bingham, after his GCSEs to be part of the Football Centre of Excellence.

“I am really enjoying my first year at Grantham College. The reason I left school was because I wanted to do what I love: football. And also get a recognised qualification which I can do with the Football Centre of Excellence,” said Joe.

Since his time at the Football Centre of Excellence, Joe has managed to score 11 goals out of five matches so far. He is also playing for Harrowby United and has represented Lincolnshire county’s first team.

Joe is aspiring to gain a contract with Harrowby United and progress on to Higher Education at Grantham College.

