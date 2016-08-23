Forest fans welcome Leeds United to City Ground

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest

0
Have your say

Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch):

Forest are at home to Leeds United on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Bookings are being taken for away games at Aston Villa on September 11, kick-off 1.15pm, and Rotherham United on September 14, kick-off 7.45pm.

For details contact Bob Taylor on 01476 550242.

Back to the top of the page